GREAT BARRINGTON — The 86th annual John S. Watson Fund has received additional donations totaling $7,590. To date, the fund has received $10,205 toward this year’s fundraising goal of $40,000.
The fund, founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, provides South Berkshire families in need with food and clothing certificates.
Donations can be made in person at any Berkshire Bank branch in South County, by mail to The Watson Fund, P.O. Box 284, Great Barrington, MA 01230, or by using the secure PayPal link at thewatsonfund.org. Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.
Those wishing to make their donations “in memory of” or “in lieu of holiday cards” can include their requests with their check and those wishes will be published in local papers and on WSBS radio.
Today's gifts
Laura Messina $25
Mark Buffoni $500
Kathy Thomson $25
Susan Rockefeller $50
Jim and Kathy Kotleski $200
Marina and Doug Wilber $100
Adams Budz VFW Post 8183 $50
Paul and Stephanie Bradford $200
Jeanne Bill $25
Cheryl and Ben Barrett $50
Carl and Stephanie Bradford $200
Ellen and Bill Whittaker $50
Mary and Susan Mackle $20
Kathy Thomson $25
Holly Valente $200
Peter Dillon $100
Richard Hidenfelter $10
Rosemary and Tim O’Brien $50
Erik Bruun $100
Darlene Balestro $50
Chief Storti and Family $50
Suzanne Sylvester $25
Smitty Pignatelli $250
Thursday Morning Club $300
Anthony Rinaldi $250
Dennis and Judy Mareb $300
Berkshire Taconic Community Fund $500
In honor of Ruth and Edward McCormick, from Kate McCormick $500
In honor of Smitty Pignatelli, from Elisa Frankel $35
In memory of
Elaine and Walfredo Toscanini, from Liana Toscanini $50
Dick and Gloria Larkin, Caley Larkin, Trinity and Hudson Raifstanger, from John and Cheryl Raifstanger $100
My parents, Anne and Art Hyatt, from Keith Hyatt $100
Hannah Agar, Timothy and Mason Whalen, from Stephen Agar $100
Our son, Michael R. Korte, Love, Mom and Dad $50
Our brother, Michael R. Korte, Love, Fran and Larry $50
Barbara Person, from Bruce Person and Family $100
Jerry Jones, Gail and Terry Peters and Gerry Crane, from The Ford Powered 39 Racing Team $50
Jeff Blackwell, from The Crossleys $25
Gladys, George and Victor Crossley, Frank and Ruth Dwyer, Nancy Crossley, and Gail and Terry Peters, from The Crossley, Dwyer and Peters Families $50
My nephew, Jonathan B. Wilcox, from Bobbie Kozlowski $15
Deceased Atwood, Seward and Torrico family members and friends and Trish, from Tom, Marlene and Kam $50
Norman and Patricia Soules and John Dupuis, from Nick and Chris $50
Barbara Snyder, from Joanne and Terry Flynn $50
Jeff Blackwell, from Jim and Susan Ketchen $500
John M. (Jack) Watson, from Shorty $50
Fred, Julia, Ricky and Julie Bunce, from Susan, Ian and Mary, Ricky and Katrina, Dana, C.J. and Evie $50
Fred Bangs, Jim Parrish and Charlie Dunham, from Prime Cuts $50
Pete Montana, Rick Race and Charlie Plungis, from Prime Cuts $50
James and Jan Shanahan, from Out of Hand $100
My dad and mom, John and Regina Pegorari, from Suzanne M. Kabisch $100
Johnny, Regina, Norma, Steve and Kick, from Cliff and Doreen $50
Kim Wilder, from Suzann, Samantha, Molly and Claire $100
Billy Owens, from Linda Owens $25
Bud, Elsie and David West, from Diane West Smith $25
Our brother, Jonathan B. Wilcox, Love, Jennifer and James $60
Our Nana and Papa, William R. Walsh Sr. and Anne Walsh, Love, Jay, Jennifer, James, Brittany, Matthew, Michael, Wesley, Elliot, and Veronica $60
James P. Dohoney, from Janet Dohoney $200
Rod Mead, from Brian and Trish Mead $50
Denny and Jan Tresp and George Ritter, from Alice Reilly and Brendan, Joe and Brian Heck $50
Harry Jennings, from Charles Burger $250
Our dad, Bob Holm, with loving thoughts from his children, R. Todd, Jonna C. and Lara M. $25
Our grandparents, Mary and David McDermott, from R. Todd, Jonna C. and Lara M. $25
My mom and dad, Margaret and Ernie Beckwith and my brother, Jimmy, from Laura Beckwith $100
Jirca Seidl, from Michelle Derr $20
Loved ones we’ve lost, from Mary Osak $20
Members of the Pratt and Heath families, from Dorothy Heath $25
The Great Jack Watson! from Susan Burns $25
Chuck Hunt, from Rich and Michaela Dohoney $500
Today's total: $7,590
Total to date: $10,205
To reach goal: $29,795