GREAT BARRINGTON — The 86th annual John S. Watson Fund has received additional donations totaling $7,590. To date, the fund has received $10,205 toward this year’s fundraising goal of $40,000.

The fund, founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, provides South Berkshire families in need with food and clothing certificates.

Donations can be made in person at any Berkshire Bank branch in South County, by mail to The Watson Fund, P.O. Box 284, Great Barrington, MA 01230, or by using the secure PayPal link at thewatsonfund.org. Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.

Those wishing to make their donations “in memory of” or “in lieu of holiday cards” can include their requests with their check and those wishes will be published in local papers and on WSBS radio.

Today's gifts

Laura Messina $25

Mark Buffoni $500

Kathy Thomson $25

Susan Rockefeller $50

Jim and Kathy Kotleski $200

Marina and Doug Wilber $100

Adams Budz VFW Post 8183 $50

Paul and Stephanie Bradford $200

Jeanne Bill $25

Cheryl and Ben Barrett $50

Carl and Stephanie Bradford $200

Ellen and Bill Whittaker $50

Mary and Susan Mackle $20

Kathy Thomson $25

Holly Valente $200

Peter Dillon $100

Richard Hidenfelter $10

Rosemary and Tim O’Brien $50

Erik Bruun $100

Darlene Balestro $50

Chief Storti and Family $50

Suzanne Sylvester $25

Smitty Pignatelli $250

Thursday Morning Club $300

Anthony Rinaldi $250

Dennis and Judy Mareb $300

Berkshire Taconic Community Fund $500

In honor of Ruth and Edward McCormick, from Kate McCormick $500

In honor of Smitty Pignatelli, from Elisa Frankel $35

In memory of 

Elaine and Walfredo Toscanini, from Liana Toscanini $50

Dick and Gloria Larkin, Caley Larkin, Trinity and Hudson Raifstanger, from John and Cheryl Raifstanger $100

My parents, Anne and Art Hyatt, from Keith Hyatt $100

Hannah Agar, Timothy and Mason Whalen, from Stephen Agar $100

Our son, Michael R. Korte, Love, Mom and Dad $50

Our brother, Michael R. Korte, Love, Fran and Larry $50

Barbara Person, from Bruce Person and Family $100

Jerry Jones, Gail and Terry Peters and Gerry Crane, from The Ford Powered 39 Racing Team $50

Jeff Blackwell, from The Crossleys $25

Gladys, George and Victor Crossley, Frank and Ruth Dwyer, Nancy Crossley, and Gail and Terry Peters, from The Crossley, Dwyer and Peters Families $50

My nephew, Jonathan B. Wilcox, from Bobbie Kozlowski $15

Deceased Atwood, Seward and Torrico family members and friends and Trish, from Tom, Marlene and Kam $50

Norman and Patricia Soules and John Dupuis, from Nick and Chris $50

Barbara Snyder, from Joanne and Terry Flynn $50

Jeff Blackwell, from Jim and Susan Ketchen $500

John M. (Jack) Watson, from Shorty $50

Fred, Julia, Ricky and Julie Bunce, from Susan, Ian and Mary, Ricky and Katrina, Dana, C.J. and Evie $50

Fred Bangs, Jim Parrish and Charlie Dunham, from Prime Cuts $50

Pete Montana, Rick Race and Charlie Plungis, from Prime Cuts $50

James and Jan Shanahan, from Out of Hand $100

My dad and mom, John and Regina Pegorari, from Suzanne M. Kabisch $100

Johnny, Regina, Norma, Steve and Kick, from Cliff and Doreen $50

Kim Wilder, from Suzann, Samantha, Molly and Claire $100

Billy Owens, from Linda Owens $25

Bud, Elsie and David West, from Diane West Smith $25

Our brother, Jonathan B. Wilcox, Love, Jennifer and James $60

Our Nana and Papa, William R. Walsh Sr. and Anne Walsh, Love, Jay, Jennifer, James, Brittany, Matthew, Michael, Wesley, Elliot, and Veronica $60

James P. Dohoney, from Janet Dohoney $200

Rod Mead, from Brian and Trish Mead $50

Denny and Jan Tresp and George Ritter, from Alice Reilly and Brendan, Joe and Brian Heck $50

Harry Jennings, from Charles Burger $250

Our dad, Bob Holm, with loving thoughts from his children, R. Todd, Jonna C. and Lara M. $25

Our grandparents, Mary and David McDermott, from R. Todd, Jonna C. and Lara M. $25

My mom and dad, Margaret and Ernie Beckwith and my brother, Jimmy, from Laura Beckwith $100

Jirca Seidl, from Michelle Derr $20

Loved ones we’ve lost, from Mary Osak $20

Members of the Pratt and Heath families, from Dorothy Heath $25

The Great Jack Watson! from Susan Burns $25

Chuck Hunt, from Rich and Michaela Dohoney $500

Today's total: $7,590

Total to date: $10,205

To reach goal: $29,795

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.