GREAT BARRINGTON — The 84th John S. Watson Christmas Fund has received additional donations totaling $1,275, bringing the total amount raised to $37,636. This season's goal was $30,000.
Today's donations included $1,000 from Dresser Hull.
The fund, founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, serves South Berkshire families in need with food and clothing certificates.
Donations to the fund can be made through any South County Berkshire Bank office. Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.
Today's gifts
Dresser Hull $1,000
Andrew W. Potler and Marcia Powdermaker $50
Peace on Earth, goodwill toward men
Nancy King $50
Mary A. Korte $25
In memory of
Jim Dohoney, from Avon Fulla $25
Our parents, Shirley & Bob Hatch, Love Pam and Phil $50
Our parents, Connie & Jim Lockenwitz, Love Pam and Phil $50
Our niece, Diane Lockenwitz, Love Aunt Pam and Uncle Phil $25
Today's total: $1,275
Total to date: $37,636
Over goal: $7,636