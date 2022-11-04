<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Du Bois Center hosting family history programs

The W.E.B. Du Bois Center for Freedom and Democracy will present a two-part virtual program on African-American family history and genealogy within and beyond the Berkshires. Kendra T. Field, the Du Bois Freedom Center’s historian-in-residence, will lead the series from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 9 and 16, via Zoom.

Field will talk about Du Bois’ little-known work as a family historian and genealogist in the Nov. 9 program, “W.E.B. Du Bois and the Work of Family History.”  

The Nov. 16 program is a genealogy pop-up. Local community members, including former parishioners and descendants of the Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church, are invited to bring their own genealogical and family history interests, stories and ongoing work to the conversation. 

The programs are free but reservations are required by emailing admin@duboisfreedomcenter.org; specify the the program date(s) attending.  Information: duboisfreedomcenter.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle.

