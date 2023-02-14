<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Burrowes to deliver annual Du Bois lecture

Brooklyn-based writer and artist Delano Burrowes will deliver the 26th W.E.B. DuBois Memorial Lecture at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, in the McConnell Theater at the Daniel Arts Center on the Bard College at Simon's Rock campus.

Burrowes' lecture is titled "The Languages Black Folks Speak: Letting Go of the Myth about Finding Our True Voice.'' Burrowes' work is heavily connected to Du Bois' concepts of double consciousness and how Black people internalize the idea that their existence is inherently seen as a problem.

"The Great Barrington Project," Burrowes' ongoing discussion and performance art series, explores how Black people are seen and will next be enacted in New York City and Reading, Pennsylvania, this year.

The event is free and open to the public. A livestream will be available at tinyurl.com/yc32cvvf. Find more information on this event, visit tinyurl.com/mrx6ybzk.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

