Great Barrington: Burrowes to deliver annual Du Bois lecture

Brooklyn-based writer and artist Delano Burrowes will deliver the 26th W.E.B. DuBois Memorial Lecture at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, in the McConnell Theater at the Daniel Arts Center on the Bard College at Simon's Rock campus.
Burrowes' lecture is titled "The Languages Black Folks Speak: Letting Go of the Myth about Finding Our True Voice.'' Burrowes' work is heavily connected to Du Bois' concepts of double consciousness and how Black people internalize the idea that their existence is inherently seen as a problem.
"The Great Barrington Project," Burrowes' ongoing discussion and performance art series, explores how Black people are seen and will next be enacted in New York City and Reading, Pennsylvania, this year.
The event is free and open to the public. A livestream will be available at tinyurl.com/yc32cvvf. Find more information on this event, visit tinyurl.com/mrx6ybzk.