Anjimile Chithambo, known mononymously as Anjimile, a queer and trans song-maker based in Boston, will be performing at 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, at The Foundry, 2 Harris St.
When it comes to composition, Anjimile draws upon everything he’s learned, from the African pop beloved by his parents to his time in youth choir to later influences from Iron & Wine and ‘80s music. Inspired by faith, addiction and Anjimile’s own transition, his debut album, "Giver Taker," tells a small story in each song that encompasses a larger voyage of self-discovery.
For tickets, visit thefoundryws.com.