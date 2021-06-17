Anjimile Chithambo, known mononymously as Anjimile, a queer and trans song-maker based in Boston, will be performing at 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, at The Foundry, 2 Harris St.

When it comes to composition, Anjimile draws upon everything he’s learned, from the African pop beloved by his parents to his time in youth choir to later influences from Iron & Wine and ‘80s music. Inspired by faith, addiction and Anjimile’s own transition, his debut album, "Giver Taker," tells a small story in each song that encompasses a larger voyage of self-discovery.

For tickets, visit thefoundryws.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.