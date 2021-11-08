The Armen Donelian Quartet will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at The Foundry, 2 Harris St., as part of the West Stockbridge Historical Society's Jazz Program Series.
The concert will feature Donelian’s original jazz compositions, as well as songs from the American Jazz playbook. Joining Donelian are bassist David Clark, drummer George Schuller and vocalist Dominique Eade.
Tickets at $35 are available at weststockbridgehistory.org. COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Proof of vaccinations and masks will be required.