The Guild of Berkshire Artists' July show, "Art on Main," opens Friday, July 8, in the lofty second floor of the 1854 Historic Old Town Hall, 9 Main St. The Guild will showcase how art is universal and connects with everyone on Main Street and the community.
Thirty-three artists, drawn from the Guild’s more than 170 Berkshires-area members, will exhibit more than 125 works in oil, watercolor, acrylics, stained glass, sculpture, ceramics, mixed media, and wood working. Many of the works reflect the love of natural surroundings in the Berkshires.
Free and open to the public, the show can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, July 8-10 and July 15-17.