XMASBIRDCOUNT

"Winter Birds at TurnPark" will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Participants will learn about the many birds that spend the chilly winter among the statues in the art space.

 Stephanie Zollshan

TurnPark Art Space and Mass Audubon are collaborating to present two wildlife programs in January. 

Enjoy a moonlit stroll and search for clues of elusive wild mammals during "Wildlife Tracking by Moonlight" from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. Dress warmly; traction assistive footwear is recommended.

Events are free with a suggested donation of $15 on arrival.

Each program is limited to 10 participants. Registration is required at massaudubon.org/pleasantvalley with no walk-in participants allowed. Each participant must bring a face covering to wear at all times during the program.

