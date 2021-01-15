TurnPark Art Space and Mass Audubon are collaborating to present two wildlife programs in January.
"Winter Birds at TurnPark" will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Participants will learn about the many birds that spend the chilly winter among the statues in the art space.
Enjoy a moonlit stroll and search for clues of elusive wild mammals during "Wildlife Tracking by Moonlight" from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. Dress warmly; traction assistive footwear is recommended.
Events are free with a suggested donation of $15 on arrival.
Each program is limited to 10 participants. Registration is required at massaudubon.org/pleasantvalley with no walk-in participants allowed. Each participant must bring a face covering to wear at all times during the program.