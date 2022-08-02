The Guild of Berkshires artists will open its Art on Main Gallery at 38 Main St. on Thursday, Aug. 4.
The first show, "Oil & Water," featuring scenic Berkshire-area watercolors by Adrian Holmes and abstract oil paintings by Marcelene Mosca, runs from Aug. 4 to 15. Gallery hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Over its eight-year history, the Guild has mounted numerous shows in various locations throughout the West Stockbridge and Lenox area but this is its first permanent location. Shows will feature various Guild artists on a rotational basis at two-week intervals on a round-the-year basis.
The Guild has more than 170 members working in a wide range of visual media including paintings, sculpture, photography, film, pottery, jewelry, textiles, wood, stained glass, mixed-media, multimedia, and other art forms. Visit berkshireartists.org for further information on the Guild’s varied activities.