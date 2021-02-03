The Guild of Berkshire Artists announces "Light up the Season! A Winter Wonderland of Art," the fourth online art show in the guild’s series, "Art in the Time of the Pandemic." The exhibit runs from Friday, Feb. 5, through April 30 on the Guild's website.
Twenty-nine artists from the more than 170 Guild members are exhibiting 45 works in the latest online art show supporting local artists and Berkshire County’s Emergency Response COVID-19 Fund. Works include oils, acrylics, photography, and mixed media.
Artist receptions will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 10 and 17, and Thursdays, Feb. 11 and 18, via Zoom. For information, visit berkshireartists.org.