West Stockbridge: Authors investigate vanishing birds

Veteran journalists Anders and Beverly Gyllenhaal will give an author talk and slide show on the race to save the vanishing bird population at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Old Town Hall, 9 Main St.
A reception and book signing for their book, "A Wing and a Prayer: The Race to Save Our Vanishing Birds," will follow at Shaker Mill Books, 3 Depot St.
The slideshow features photos from their 25,000-mile trek during the pandemic to investigate why birds across the globe are vanishing from the skies in staggering numbers.
Information: weststockbridgehistory.org.