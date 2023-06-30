<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
West Stockbridge: Authors investigate vanishing birds

Veteran journalists Anders and Beverly Gyllenhaal will give an author talk and slide show on the race to save the vanishing bird population at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Old Town Hall, 9 Main St.

A reception and book signing for their book, "A Wing and a Prayer: The Race to Save Our Vanishing Birds," will follow at Shaker Mill Books, 3 Depot St.

The slideshow features photos from their 25,000-mile trek during the pandemic to investigate why birds across the globe are vanishing from the skies in staggering numbers. 

Information: weststockbridgehistory.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

