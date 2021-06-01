Pittsfield High School Orchestra alumnus Joseph Cracolici will perform cello works of Bach, Mendelssohn, Dvorak, Schubert, Casals, and Popper, accompanied by Joe Rose, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday June 1, at The Foundry, 2 Harris St. 

Cracolici, a rising junior at The College of the Holy Cross, was awarded the John E. Brooks Music Scholarship at the college. He has studied cello with Ron Feldman and currently Jan Muller-Szeraws. Cracolici was selected for the Eastern Music Festival in Greensboro, N.C., to take place later this month.

