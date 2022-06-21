The West Stockbridge Chamber Players will perform a benefit concert for Ukraine relief and the Old Town Hall Restoration Campaign at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, in Vaber Hall at Old Town Hall.
A program highlighting Ukraine's musical significance will be performed by Chambers Players' artistic director Catherine Hudgins on clarinet, Sarah Atwood and Amy Sims on violin, Nathaniel Farny on viola, and William Rounds on cello.
Attendance is limited and masks are required. Tickets at $35 can be reserved at tinyurl.com/47hb3yw7 with an opportunity to make an additional donation to support Ukraine.