West Stockbridge: Chamber Players performing benefit concert

The West Stockbridge Chamber Players will perform a winter concert to benefit the West Stockbridge Historical Society at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Congregational Church, 45 Main St.
Artistic Director Catherine Hudgins has created a program featuring works by Debussy, Mozart and Schumann, along with the lesser-known New Hampshire native Amy Beach.
Three of the Chamber Players' long-time members, Hudgins on clarinet, Sheila Fiekowsky on violin and Daniel Getz on viola, will be joined by Brett Hodgdon on piano.
Seating is limited. Tickets at $35 can be reserved at weststockbridgehistory.org.