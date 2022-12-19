<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Stockbridge: Chamber Players performing benefit concert

The West Stockbridge Chamber Players will perform a winter concert to benefit the West Stockbridge Historical Society at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Congregational Church, 45 Main St. 

Artistic Director Catherine Hudgins has created a program featuring works by Debussy, Mozart and Schumann, along with the lesser-known New Hampshire native Amy Beach.

Three of the Chamber Players' long-time members, Hudgins on clarinet, Sheila Fiekowsky on violin and Daniel Getz on viola, will be joined by Brett Hodgdon on piano. 

Seating is limited. Tickets at $35 can be reserved at weststockbridgehistory.org

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all