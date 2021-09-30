The West Stockbridge Chamber Players will perform its annual harvest concert benefiting the West Stockbridge Historical Society at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Old Town Hall.
The program will feature the world premiere of "A Place in Time" and by Eric Shimelonis, a three-movement sextet that represents three phases of the town's history.
Tickets cost $35 and can be reserved at weststockbridgehistory.org. Attendance is limited. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results within 48 hours, a photo ID and masks will be required.