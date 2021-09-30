The West Stockbridge Chamber Players will perform its annual harvest concert benefiting the West Stockbridge Historical Society at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Old Town Hall.

The program will feature the world premiere of "A Place in Time" and by Eric Shimelonis, a three-movement sextet that represents three phases of the town's history. 

Tickets cost $35 and can be reserved at weststockbridgehistory.org. Attendance is limited. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results within 48 hours, a photo ID and masks will be required.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.