The West Stockbridge Chamber Players will perform a benefit concert at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the Congregational Church, 45 Main St.
With Sheila Fiekowsky on violin, Daniel Getz on viola and Brett Hodgdon on piano, the program will feature Aaron Copland’s Sonata for Violin and Piano, Bohuslav Martinu’s Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola, and Rebecca Clarke’s Sonata for Viola and Piano.
Attendance is limited; first come, first served. Tickets cost $35 and can be reserved at weststockbridgehistory.org. Proceeds benefit the West Stockbridge Historical Society.
COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Proof of vaccination, photo IDs and masks will be required.