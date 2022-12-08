<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
West Stockbridge: Community Preservation funding deadline extended

The West Stockbridge Community Preservation Committee has extended its deadline for funding proposals related to open space preservation, preservation of historic resources, development of affordable housing, and the acquisition and development of outdoor recreational facilities within the town.

The town has over $220,000 in available funds for related projects. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 30. A funding application with a chart explaining specific requirements for funding can be found on the Community Preservation page on the town's website, weststockbridge-ma.gov.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

