West Stockbridge: Community Preservation funding deadline extended

The West Stockbridge Community Preservation Committee has extended its deadline for funding proposals related to open space preservation, preservation of historic resources, development of affordable housing, and the acquisition and development of outdoor recreational facilities within the town.
The town has over $220,000 in available funds for related projects. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 30. A funding application with a chart explaining specific requirements for funding can be found on the Community Preservation page on the town's website, weststockbridge-ma.gov.