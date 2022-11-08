West Stockbridge: Community Preservation Committee calls for proposals

The town's newly-formed Community Preservation Committee seeks proposals for projects related to open space preservation, preservation of historic resources, development of affordable housing, and the acquisition and development of outdoor recreational facilities within the town of West Stockbridge.
The deadline for submissions is Nov. 30. A funding application with a chart explaining specific requirements for funding can be found on the Community Preservation Committee's page on the town's website, weststockbridge-ma.gov, and at tinyurl.com/bdhbh4nk.
The Community Preservation Committee’s purpose is to review the community’s proposals for specific projects that fall under the guidelines for CPA funding and to make a recommendation to the Select Board.