Art on Main Gallery, a member gallery of the Guild of Berkshire Artists, announces its second show, "Imagination Meets Reality" by artists Michael Coyne and Bruce Shickmanter, on view Aug. 31 through Sept. 5. An opening reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
Both artists are retired local physicians.
Coyne works with metal and ceramics and paints with oils, watercolors and acrylics. Much of his work is inspired by nature, mountain biking, music, and color. He particularly enjoys abstract interpretations.
After retiring, Shickmanter pursued an interest in watercolor painting. He uses the texture and matte finish of gouache to create a contrast with the transparent and ephemeral qualities of watercolors.