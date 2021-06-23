The Foundry, located at 2 Harris St., has announced its weekend schedule of events.
"VEERdance — From Their Bodies" will be performed indoors at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 25. The program was choreographed by Fern Katz and Taylor King, in collaboration with guest artist, Jeryl Palana. Some material was created with the coaching and critique of Isadora Wolfe. Tickets cost $20.
Brasskill, a 15-piece party brass band, will take the stage outdoors at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26. The band’s repertoire includes music from the New Orleans second line tradition, punk and pop covers, international grooves, and original compositions and arrangements. Tickets cost $18.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit thefoundryws.com/event.