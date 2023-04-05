West Stockbridge: Weeklong food drive to restock local pantry

Helping Hands, a local community organization, aims to restock the shelves of the food pantry at Town Hall during the West Stockbridge Food Pantry collection week from April 10 to 14.
The pantry's specific needs include peanut butter, pasta, rice, canned tuna, mayonnaise, coffee, tea, cereal, Kleenex, toilet paper, and laundry detergent.
Donations can be dropped off in the food pantry collection box in the Town Hall entryway or at the Congregational Church.
To arrange a drop-off elsewhere or for more information, email wstockhelpinghands@gmail.com.