West Stockbridge: Exhibit explores history of local baseball team

“Hitting to All Fields in West Stockbridge,” a multimedia display presented by Baseball in the Berkshires and the West Stockbridge Historical Society, will be on view for four days only, April 27-30, at the Old Town Hall, 9 Main St.
The exhibition will focus on the history of baseball in West Stockbridge including the semi-pro Troy’s Garage team. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. An opening reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27.
A special program, “Baseball in the Berkshires and Troy’s Garage,” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, by Larry Moore, director of Baseball in the Berkshires, and Kevin Larkin, author of "Big Time Baseball in a Small Berkshire Town: A History of Troy’s Garage Semi-Pro Baseball Team."
In addition, on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, there will be hands-on presentations on the history of baseball gloves and bats. On Saturday, visitors will see the evolution of gloves from the earliest days of the game, and on Sunday, visitors will be able to handle replica bats from the 1860s up to today’s modern bats.