Due to concern over COVID-19, the West Stockbridge Historical Society has postponed its program, “Back to School in West Stockbridge,” originally set for Friday, Feb. 4.
A new date will be announced via an email blast and on its website, weststockbridgehistory.org.
"Back to School in West Stockbridge" will celebrate the history of the West Stockbridge Village School from 1950 to 2006 when it was on State Line Road. The building now houses the Town Offices.
Those wishing to share photos, memorabilia and personal memories of either the West Stockbridge Village School on State Line Road or the original Village School on Main Street can call Jill Pixley at 413-232-4347 or email jillpixley@hotmail.com.