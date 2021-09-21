The West Stockbridge Historical Society's annual fall history walk will explore the town's largest cemetery from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25. Walkers will meet at St. Patrick’s Cemetery on Route 41.
Established in 1870, St. Patrick’s is the final resting place of many of the town’s most prominent citizens from the height of the industrial age through the present.
To register, email info@weststockbridgehistory.org. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
Internationally acclaimed jazz musician Ned Rothenberg and his ensemble, Sync, headline the second event of the Historical Society's 2021-2022 live jazz concert series at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Old Town Hall, 9 Main St.
The trio also includes bass guitarist Jerome Harris and Samir Chatterjee, a virtuoso tabla player.
Tickets cost $35. To order, visit tinyurl.com/mmuff9x7.
Concert attendees must provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours or an antigen test within six hours, provide a photo ID, and wear a mask inside.