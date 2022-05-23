The West Stockbridge Historical Society's open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Old Town Hall will welcome the public for the first time since the pandemic began.
The event includes a concert by the Lee Bell Choir at 2:30 p.m., the unveiling of Lucy Bellville's "Building Blocks" quilt, additions to the WSHS collection including a display of wood carvings by Al Sabatino and photos of early Main Street, and tours of the 1854 building and the latest restoration efforts.
Visit weststockbridgehistory.org for more information.