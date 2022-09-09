The West Stockbridge Historical Society will host an evening with Hugh Howard, author of "Architects of an American Landscape: Henry Hobson Richardson, Frederick Law Olmsted, and the Reimagining of America’s Public and Private Spaces," at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Old Town Hall, 9 Main St.
Howard will engage in conversation with local architect John Fülöp and will show slides from his dual portrait of Richardson and Olmsted and their impact on America.
A reception will follow at Shaker Mill Books.
Admission is free. Register with a name and number attending by emailing info@weststockbridgehistory.org.