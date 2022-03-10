TurnPark Art Space will be collecting humanitarian aid for Ukraine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in March at the TurnPark Gatehouse Gallery, 2 Moscow Road.
Donations will be sorted and delivered to Nova Poshta, an international shipping company distributing humanitarian aid to Ukrainian charitable organizations and volunteer fighters free of charge. Medicine will be donated to the Global Disaster Relief Fund.
High demand items include baby formula, diapers, baby wipes, shampoo, sanitizers, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, sleeping bags, linens, canned and ready-to-eat food, energy drinks, first aid kits, medicine, and new clothes and toys.
The founders of the local sculpture park and gallery have connections to both Ukraine and Russia. Igor Gomberg's family is from Kiev, Ukraine, and Katya Brezgunova's family is from Moscow.
Further information is available on the TurnPark Art Space Facebook page.
To arrange an alternate drop-off time, contact TurnPark’s site manager Jared Gelormino at 727-520-3580 or jg@turnpark.com.