The West Stockbridge Historical Society Jazz Series will present The Yoko Miwa Trio at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at The Foundry, 2 Harris St.
The trio includes internationally acclaimed pianist/composer Yoko Miwa, drummer Scott Goulding and bassist Brad Barrett.
A favorite of Jazz at Lincoln Center, Miwa was chosen to play on “Marian McPartland & Friends,” part of the Coca-Cola Generations in Jazz Festival. Miwa also appears regularly at New York’s famed Blue Note Jazz Club as well as Birdland.
Tickets at $35 and can be purchased at weststockbridgehistory.org.