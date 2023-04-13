West Stockbridge: Jazz series welcomes Patneaude Quartet

The West Stockbridge Historical Society Jazz Series begins its 2023 season with a performance by the Brian Patneaude Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Old Town Hall, 9 Main St.
The quartet of award-winning musicians features Patneaude on saxophone, Rob Lundquist on keyboard, Jarod Greico on bass, and Danny Whelchel on drums. Patneaude was honored as Jazz Artist of the Year at the Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards in 2019.
Tickets at $35 can be reserved at weststockbridgehistory.org. Limited seating is first come, first served. COVID protocols at the time of the concert will be observed.