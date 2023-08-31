West Stockbridge: Jazz concert series features saxophonist

The West Stockbridge Jazz Series continues with a concert by saxophonist Kris Allen at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Old Town Hall, 9 Main St.
Allen will be accompanied by Matt Dwonszyk on bass and Richie Barshay on drums.
Allen tours widely with the Triangle Offense Trio with Jonathan Barber and Dwonszyk. As a composer, he has been honored with numerous awards, commissions and residencies including a State of Connecticut Artist Fellowship and a Macdowell Artist Residency.
Tickets cost $35 and can be reserved at weststockbridgehistory.org. Limited seating is first come, first served. COVID protocols at the time of the concert will be observed.