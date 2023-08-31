<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
West Stockbridge: Jazz concert series features saxophonist

The West Stockbridge Jazz Series continues with a concert by saxophonist Kris Allen at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Old Town Hall, 9 Main St. 

Allen will be accompanied by Matt Dwonszyk on bass and Richie Barshay on drums. 

Allen tours widely with the Triangle Offense Trio with Jonathan Barber and Dwonszyk. As a composer, he has been honored with numerous awards, commissions and residencies including a State of Connecticut Artist Fellowship and a Macdowell Artist Residency. 

Tickets cost $35 and can be reserved at weststockbridgehistory.org. Limited seating is first come, first served. COVID protocols at the time of the concert will be observed.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

