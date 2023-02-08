<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
West Stockbridge: Juried prize exhibit opening reception

The Guild of Berkshire Artists will host an opening reception for its first juried prize show, "Winter's Wonder," from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Art on Main Gallery, 38 Main St. 

Juror Michelle Daly selected 23 artworks from over 160 entries. Awards will be announced during the opening reception. Additionally, visitors will get the opportunity to vote for the “People’s Choice” award which will be announced on Feb. 25 at the Gallery.

The show can be viewed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 11 through Feb 26.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

