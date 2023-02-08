West Stockbridge: Juried prize exhibit opening reception

The Guild of Berkshire Artists will host an opening reception for its first juried prize show, "Winter's Wonder," from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Art on Main Gallery, 38 Main St.
Juror Michelle Daly selected 23 artworks from over 160 entries. Awards will be announced during the opening reception. Additionally, visitors will get the opportunity to vote for the “People’s Choice” award which will be announced on Feb. 25 at the Gallery.
The show can be viewed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 11 through Feb 26.