West Stockbridge: Free cultural passes available at library

The West Stockbridge Public Library announces the return of Museum and Cultural Passes for library patrons. Made possible by the support of the Friends of the West Stockbridge Library and a grant from the West Stockbridge Cultural Council, this program provides complimentary access to museums and attractions in the area.
This year, the program offers passes to the following institutions and parks: Turn Park; The Mount, Lenox; Mass MoCA, North Adams; Berkshire Museum and Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield; Berkshire Botanical Garden, Norman Rockwell Museum and Chesterwood in Stockbridge; Clark Art Institute, Williamstown; free day parking at Massachusetts DCR State Parks; and the Trustees of the Reservations properties.
Patrons must have a library account and be over 18 years of age. One pass may be borrowed per family per day, allowing families to enjoy these cultural experiences together.
For more information, visit weststockbridgepl.org or contact the library at 413-232-0300, ext. 308, or weststockbridgelibrary@gmail.com.