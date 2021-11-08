Local ceramic artist Paula Shalan, the second in three generations of potters, is a featured artist in CraftBoston Holiday, a premier juried craft show presented by Boston's Society of Arts + Crafts.
The show returns online this year, opening Friday, Nov. 12, and running through Jan. 30, 2022.
Shalan exhibits nationally at galleries and retail shows including The Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show and The Smithsonian Craft Show. Participating as an artist-in-residence at both Acadia National Park and The Dune Shacks on the Outer Cape has inspired her work.
CraftBoston Holiday can be viewed at tinyurl.com/xutcsps.