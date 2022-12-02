West Stockbridge: Local author publishes children's picture book

Local author Carol Goodman Kaufman has recently published the second picture book in what is planned as a series about nature for young children.
Published under the name Carolinda Goodman, "Pirate Ships and Shooting Stars" is written in rhyme whose stanzas encourage young children to use their imaginations when gazing at the sky.
The book is available at The Bookstore in Lenox and online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
In addition to her work for children, Kaufman also writes for the media about food history. She will see her first novel published next year.