<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Stockbridge: Local author publishes children's picture book

Local author Carol Goodman Kaufman has recently published the second picture book in what is planned as a series about nature for young children.

Published under the name Carolinda Goodman, "Pirate Ships and Shooting Stars" is written in rhyme whose stanzas encourage young children to use their imaginations when gazing at the sky.

The book is available at The Bookstore in Lenox and online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

In addition to her work for children, Kaufman also writes for the media about food history. She will see her first novel published next year.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all