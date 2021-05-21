The West Stockbridge Chamber Players will perform an outdoor concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at TurnPark Art Space, 2 Moscow Road. Rain date is Monday, May 31, at 4 p.m.
The program includes Alexander Glazunov’s Reverie Orientale for Clarinet Quintet, Erno Dohnanyi’s Serenade for string trio in C major Op. 10, and Carl Maria von Weber’s Clarinet Quintet in B Major, Op. 34.
Attendance is limited. Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased online at weststockbridgehistory.org or by calling 413-232-5055.
This concert is a benefit performance for the West Stockbridge Historical Society. Strict social distancing protocols will be in place. Bring your own chairs.