The West Stockbridge Chamber Players will perform an outdoor concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at TurnPark Art Space, 2 Moscow Road. Rain date is Monday, May 31, at 4 p.m.

The program includes Alexander Glazunov’s Reverie Orientale for Clarinet Quintet, Erno Dohnanyi’s Serenade for string trio in C major Op. 10, and Carl Maria von Weber’s Clarinet Quintet in B Major, Op. 34.

Attendance is limited. Tickets cost $35  and can be purchased online at weststockbridgehistory.org or by calling 413-232-5055.  

This concert is a benefit performance for the West Stockbridge Historical Society. Strict social distancing protocols will be in place. Bring your own chairs. 

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.