The town is developing its first Open Space & Recreation Plan and residents are invited to attend an in-person interactive public forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the Town Hall.
A Zoom link to join online will be posted on the town’s website, weststockbridge-ma.gov.
The forum will feature the unveiling of a set of strategies designed to conserve important natural resources and improve enjoyment of outdoor public spaces. Residents can also view and provide comments on poster-sized maps that have been created for the project.