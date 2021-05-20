The Pittsfield High School Orchestra will perform a fundraising concert at 6 p.m. Friday, May 21, at The Foundry, 2 Harris St. Table seating opens at 4 p.m. and general admission for The Foundry green opens at 5 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.
The program includes works by Krzysztof Penderecki, Antonio Vivaldi, J.S. Bach, Edward Elgar, Felix Mendelssohn, and Robert Schumann.
Donations to the PHS Orchestra may be made on Venmo @TheFoundryWS with PHS in the memo. For more information, visit thefoundryws.com.