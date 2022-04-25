The West Stockbridge Historical Society program, “Back to School in West Stockbridge,” postponed from February, will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, in the Town Offices gym, 21 State Line Road.
This event will celebrate the history of the Village School when it was the grade school in West Stockbridge before elementary regionalization as part of the Berkshire Hills Regional School District.
The program will include group class pictures through the years; pictures, slides and videos of special events and activities; and the bicentennial quilt made by Barbara Louison’s Class of 1974 and pictures of the kids who created it.
The WSHS welcomes school memorabilia, class photos and personal memories. Call Jill Pixley at 413-232-4347 or email jillpixley@hotmail.com.