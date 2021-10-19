Transgender comedian Julia Scotti will be performing Saturday, Oct. 23, at The Foundry, 2 Harris St. Anita Wise will open the show at 7 p.m. Seating and the bar open at 5:30 p.m.
Since 1980, Scotti has been honing her craft throughout the United States and Canada, performing for the first 20 years as Rick Scotti, and now, after a life-changing hiatus, returning as Julia Scotti.
Since returning to comedy in 2011, she has been named one of the Top Five Transgender Comedians in the Country by Advocate Magazine.
She appeared on Season 11 of "America’s Got Talent" and this year she is being featured on the Showtime Television Network special, "More Funny Women of a Certain Age."
Tickets at $30 can be purchased at thefoundryws.com. All patrons will be required to provide proof of vaccination at the door and wear a mask.