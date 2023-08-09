City officials to talk West Street redesign project at upcoming meet at Berkshire Peak

PITTSFIELD — Residents will have another opportunity next week to learn about and weigh in on city plans for changes to a well-used section of West Street.

For the third time this summer, the Department of Public Services and Pittsfield Community Design Center will come together to introduce residents to proposed traffic calming measures along West Street between Valentine Road and Government Drive.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 17 in the community room at the Berkshire Peak building at 341 West St. The building sits near one of the busy intersections city officials hope to make safer for pedestrians and cyclists alike.

The project comes in the wake of the January death of a 30-year-old woman, who died after she was struck by a vehicle as she and her 3-year-old daughter crossed a section of West Street.

City staff will review how they plan to change crosswalks, narrow travel lanes for vehicle traffic and add bike lanes along the roadway. Staff have said the overarching goal of the project is to slow traffic speeds and reduce the risk for people using the road on foot, bike or motorized scooters.