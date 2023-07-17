Pittsfield: Public meeting to address West Street traffic calming plan

The city's Department of Public Services, Pittsfield Community Design Center and Councilor Dina Lampiasi will be hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 24, in the Crosby Elementary School auditorium, 517 West St.
During the meeting, an overview of the proposed changes for traffic calming measures for West Street, between Valentine Road and Government Drive, will be provided. Attendees will also have an opportunity to share their thoughts and provide input on the project.
For additional information on these meetings, contact Tyler Shedd, city engineer, at 413-499-9417.