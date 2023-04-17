<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Massachusetts: Land Trusts conducting pre-Earth Day fundraiser

Four regional Massachusetts land trusts are encouraging community members to give back to the land with a gift to support local land conservation in western and central Massachusetts on Thursday, April 20.

Hilltown Land Trust, Kestrel Land Trust, Franklin Land Trust, and Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust will be participating in this year’s 24-hour online giving day to raise funds to conserve trails, forests, farms, and waterways in Massachusetts.

Donations can be made directly to the land trusts or through the Give Back to the Land website, givebacktotheland.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

