Massachusetts: Land Trusts conducting pre-Earth Day fundraiser

Four regional Massachusetts land trusts are encouraging community members to give back to the land with a gift to support local land conservation in western and central Massachusetts on Thursday, April 20.
Hilltown Land Trust, Kestrel Land Trust, Franklin Land Trust, and Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust will be participating in this year’s 24-hour online giving day to raise funds to conserve trails, forests, farms, and waterways in Massachusetts.
Donations can be made directly to the land trusts or through the Give Back to the Land website, givebacktotheland.org.