Autism Connections, the Western Massachusetts Autism Center serving families and individuals in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties, is hosting its 31st annual Autism Conference from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 28.
The virtual educational conference brings together hundreds of parents, caregivers, educators, people with autism, self-advocates, professionals, organizations, and service providers to build awareness and knowledge, be inspired and make connections.
Morning and afternoon breakout sessions will focus on topics as they relate to autism.
Keynote speakers include Alix Generous, an advocate for advancing mental health reform and institutional treatment of people with autism, and Jed Baker, director of the Social Skills Training Project, an organization serving individuals with autism and social communication problems.
For more information, visit AutismConnectionsMa.org or email autismconnections@pathlightgroup.org.