Join Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 2-3 for the annual guided poker run on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the West Springfield Fish and Game Club.

Preregister for $15 at cvma2-3.org/events/. Event day registration costs $20 and begins at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m. Lunch is provided after the ride.

The event also includes live music, raffle prizes and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds support Western Mass. veterans’ services.

CVMA 2-3 is based in the greater Springfield area but active members and activities span Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties. Information: pro@cvma2-3.org. or cvma2-3.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.