Join Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 2-3 for the annual guided poker run on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the West Springfield Fish and Game Club.
Preregister for $15 at cvma2-3.org/events/. Event day registration costs $20 and begins at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m. Lunch is provided after the ride.
The event also includes live music, raffle prizes and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds support Western Mass. veterans’ services.
CVMA 2-3 is based in the greater Springfield area but active members and activities span Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties. Information: pro@cvma2-3.org. or cvma2-3.org.