The Alzheimer’s Association New England Region will be hosting an educational conference for people living with dementia and their families.
The two-day New England Family Conference will take place Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5. The virtual event is free and open to the public.
Experts in the field of care and support will share practical and concrete recommendations, resources, and guidance in the care and support for those living a life with dementia.
Attendees will hear from a panel of individuals living with Alzheimer’s, as well as a panel of caregivers who will share firsthand experiences in their journey with the disease and life after a diagnosis.
The schedule of programs features a special session in Spanish. For a full list of sessions, topics and speakers, and to register, visit alzfamilyconference.org.