Straw Dog Writers Guild, a cooperative organization of working creative writers in Western Massachusetts, will grant an emerging writer of fiction a $3,000 stipend and other professional benefits for a full year, beginning in May 2022.
Now in its second cycle, the Emerging Writer Fellowship Program will award the grant and benefits to a woman or gender-expansive writer of color who is based in Western Massachusetts and in the early stages of their career.
The Fellowship was created to help emerging writers negotiate barriers that may prevent them from accessing mentorship and pursuing publication of their work.
Applicants should be 18 years old or older, self-identify as a woman or gender-expansive writer of color who demonstrates a passion for writing fiction but has not published a book nor has one under contract. They must currently live in either Franklin, Hampshire, Hamden, or Berkshire counties.
The process for application includes the completion of an application form and the submission of a writing sample by Dec. 30. Finalists will participate in an interview with Fellowship Committee members before the recipient is selected.
For further details and an application form, visit strawdogwriters.org/emergingwriters.