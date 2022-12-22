Chester: First Day Hike at state forest

Western Mass. Hilltown Hikers announce its second annual First Day Hike to Sanderson Brook Falls at the Chester-Blandford State Forest with the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
The hike will start at the trailhead at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, and continue until 1 p.m. Parking is available across from Bannish Lumber, Route 20.
The state forest includes remnants of small mining operations and the 60-foot cascade at Sanderson Brook Falls.
The trail is gravel and wide which gently climbs upward. Participants will cross three girder bridges and follow along Sanderson Brook, then take the narrower trail to the right which leads to the bottom of the waterfall.
Hikers should be prepared for ice, snow and mud and bring walking sticks and crampons if there is snow/ice on the ground. The hike will take place rain or shine. Friendly dogs are welcome.
The suggestion donation is $5. For details visit hilltownhikers.com. Email westernmasshilltownhikers@aol.com or call/text 413-302-0312 with questions.