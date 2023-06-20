Peru: Garnet Hill hike to 1942 crash site

The Western Mass. Hilltown Hikers announce a group hike to Garnet Hill, the site of a 1942 plane crash, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Parking will be available at the Garnet Hill Trailhead and along the side of Curtin Road.
On Aug. 15, 1942, a large U.S. Army transport plane crashed into Garnet Peak, killing 16 paratroopers. Three men survived the crash. A stone monument was erected in 1950 with a bronze plaque listing the men who died.
After a stop at the crash site to pay respects, hikers will continue up the mountain on the old woods road, part of the Peru State Forest, to the summit of Garnet Hill.
Register per carload on hilltownhikers.com under the events tab. The suggested donation is $5. Email westernmasshilltownhikers@aol.com or call/text 413-302-0312 with questions.