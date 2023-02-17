Lenox: Guided hike explores Hotel Aspinwall site

The Western Mass. Hilltown Hikers will explore Kennedy Park and the site of the former Hotel Aspinwall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Parking and the trailhead are located at 275 Main St.
Tom Hoffman will relate the history of Hotel Aspinwall, which was built in 1902 and destroyed by fire in 1931. The grounds included miles of trails known as Woolsey Woods.
Register per carload at tinyurl.com/58mr6xpz. The hike is free with a suggested donation of $5. Maps and bottled water will be provided. Well-behaved dogs are allowed.
The hike will be held rain or shine. Be prepared for winter conditions and bring crampons, hiking poles and a snack.
Email westernmasshilltownhikers@aol.com or call/text 413-302-0312 with questions.