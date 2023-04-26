Otis: Narrated hikes along Knox Trail

Western Mass. Hilltown Hikers announce two Knox Trail group hikes narrated by historian Tom Ragusa, retired from the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
The first hike, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, will start at the corner of Algerie and East Otis Road at the town line of Blandford and Otis.
The second hike, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, will start on Norton Road.
The hikes are free and volunteer led with a suggested donation of $5. Maps and bottled water are provided. More details are available at hilltownhikers.com.
Register per carload at westernmasshilltownhikers.ticketleap.com. Email westernmasshilltownhikers@aol.com or call or text 413-302-0312 with questions.