Otis: Narrated hikes along Knox Trail

Western Mass. Hilltown Hikers announce two Knox Trail group hikes narrated by historian Tom Ragusa, retired from the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The first hike, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, will start at the corner of Algerie and East Otis Road at the town line of Blandford and Otis.

The second hike, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, will start on Norton Road.

The hikes are free and volunteer led with a suggested donation of $5. Maps and bottled water are provided. More details are available at hilltownhikers.com.  

Register per carload at westernmasshilltownhikers.ticketleap.com. Email westernmasshilltownhikers@aol.com or call or text 413-302-0312 with questions.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

